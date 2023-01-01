Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Pickerington

Go
Pickerington restaurants
Toast

Pickerington restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar

10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington

Avg 4.4 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$15.95
More about Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

Twinado Kitchen Jerk Shack

1763 Hill Road North, Pickerington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Salmon Eggrolls$8.00
2 Eggrolls filled with protein of choice and cheese. Add any side in your eggroll for an additional $2.
Jerk Salmon Meal$18.00
Jerk Salmon (6oz)
Jerk Salmon Pasta$18.00
Jerk Salmon (6oz) served with Rasta Pasta and topped with green onions. Comes with a Hawaiian roll.
More about Twinado Kitchen Jerk Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Pickerington

Fried Rice

Chicken Salad

Tiramisu

French Fries

Italian Subs

Steak Fajitas

Nachos

Cookies

Map

More near Pickerington to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (217 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (603 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston