Shrimp basket in Pickerington

Pickerington restaurants
Pickerington restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar

10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington

Avg 4.4 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Basket$14.95
More about Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Pickerington

1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington

Avg 3.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Battered fried shrimp served with with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
Fish & Shrimp Basket$11.99
Battered fried shrimp and deep fried cod served with your choice of curly fries, potato wedges or tater tots. Comes with a lemon wedge, tartar, and your choice of Roosters wing sauce.
More about Roosters - Pickerington

