Steak bowls in Pickerington

Pickerington restaurants
Pickerington restaurants that serve steak bowls

GENJIGO

1217 N. Hill Road, Pickerington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken + Steak Bowl$16.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Steak Bowl$12.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Steak + Shrimp Bowl$17.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
More about GENJIGO
GREEK STAR

1276 Hill Road North,, Pickerington

No reviews yet
Takeout
RIBEYE STEAK GYRO BOWL$14.99
More about GREEK STAR

