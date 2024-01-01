Steak bowls in Pickerington
GENJIGO
1217 N. Hill Road, Pickerington
|Chicken + Steak Bowl
|$16.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
|Steak Bowl
|$12.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
|Steak + Shrimp Bowl
|$17.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish