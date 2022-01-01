Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Pickerington

Pickerington restaurants
Pickerington restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Zapata's Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zapata's Mexican Kitchen

1284 Hill Rd N, Pickerington

Avg 4.4 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$16.75
Steak Fajitas$15.50
More about Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
La Fogata Grill image

GRILL

La Fogata Grill

1849 Winderly Ln, Pickerington

Avg 4.5 (4703 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Steak Salad$13.50
Steak Fajitas$16.75
More about La Fogata Grill

