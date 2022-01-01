Go
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210 • $

Avg 4.6 (385 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Salad$1.35
Macaroni Salad$1.35
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.40
#2 Cheeseburger Chowder$2.90
#4 Beef Barley$2.90
That's Italian$6.40
Roasted bell peppers with melted provolone cheese on top of prosciutto, cured salami and Black Forest ham with our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
Turkey Avocado$6.50
Oven-roasted turkey with melted provolone cheese, avocado spread, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.
Pickle Spear$0.50
#1 Potato Cheddar$2.90
Roasted Chicken Breast$6.50
Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210

West Des Moines IA

SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
