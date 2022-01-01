Pickle Barrel

Go
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1012 Market St • $$

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)

Popular Items

Barrel Wings (6)$8.50
Large wings, par baked then flash fried. Have them wet or dry with your choice: naked, dry rub or one of our house made sauces. Served with carrots and celery.
Chicken Philly$12.00
Grilled chicken with sauteed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms smothered in melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.
The Club$12.00
A classic double decker of baked ham, roasted turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce and sliced tomato with mayonnaise on your choice of toasted white, wheat or marbled rye.
Sidewinder Fries (LG)$6.00
Imagine a wedge fry made sweet, sweet love with a curly fry. Everyone wins!
House Salad$7.00
The classic. A mixture of seasonal greens, freshly diced tomatoes, cucumber slices, cheddar and house made croutons.
Reuben$12.00
Piled high corned beef, creamy Swiss cheese, grandma Susie's kraut, brown mustard and 1000 island dressing on marbled rye.
Philly$12.00
Thinly sliced seasoned grilled steak, alongside sauteed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms smothered in melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.
Pickle-Brined Chicken Tenders$11.00
Chicken tenders marinated in pickle juice then deep fried or chargrilled. Served with tater tots or sidewinder fries.
$$Honey Mustard$0.30
The Old Standby$11.00
Your comfort zone: lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brown mustard and mayonnaise.
1012 Market St

Chattanooga TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
