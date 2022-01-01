Go
We are an adventurous provisional food & spirits business. We delivery savory and exciting food & spirits, delivered with a sense of nostalgia. We love our team and our guests and through a fun and unique service and atmosphere will do whatever it takes to exceed their expectations.

77 S Main St

Popular Items

The Red Light Chicken & Waffles$20.00
Fresh made Belgium waffle, salted honey butter drizzle, sauteed and seasoned brussels sprouts, boneless Cajun breaded chicken thighs, and topped with a maple bourbon syrup.
The Pickle & Pig$11.00
Smoked Pork Belly Served with Spicy Pickles and a Bourbon Glaze Drizzle
The Bull & The Smoked Pig$14.00
Halpern's Family Beef + Cheddar + Bacon + Bourbon Onions + Pickles + Tomato + Greens + Repeal Aoli
The Rooster & The Hen$14.00
Traditional Southern Fried Chicken+ Hot Dry Rub+ Library Aoli+ Greens+ Prohibition Sauce
The Farmhouse$14.50
Halpern Family Beef + Muenster + Over Easy Egg + Clawson’s Bacon+ Greens+ Tomato + Red Onion + Library Aoli+ Wheat Bun
Red Skin Mashed Potatoes$3.00
The Manhattan Strip$45.00
12oz Angus NY Strip + Bourbon Peppercorn Sauce + Duck Fat Fries + Broccoli
The Turkey on the Farm$14.50
Turkey Burger + Muenster + Prohibition sauce + Sliced Avacado+ Greens + Tomato + Bourbon Onions+ Wheat Bun
The Fishermans Catch$15.00
Bootlegged Salmon Pattied, Sliced Avocado, Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Prohibition Sauce
The Majestic Bison$16.00
W.V. Rine Farms Bison, bootlegger parmesan cheese spread, sautéed mushrooms, crispy onions, Repeal aioli
Location

77 S Main St

Oxford OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
