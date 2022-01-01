Go
BBQ • SANDWICHES

1647 Cole Mill Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1551 reviews)

Popular Items

Please pack food to go!
NC Whole Hog BBQ Sandwich$11.00
NC pulled pork with slaw
Fried Chicken Plate$19.00
A breast and a wing (dark meat is available, please make a note if you would like thighs), your choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread and slaw
Banana Pudding$5.00
A banana pudding parfait. Home made vanilla pudding with sliced bananas and nilla wafers layed with slightly sweet whipped cream.
***whipped cream contains gelatin
Pound of Barbecue$18.00
*feeds 2-3 people
NC Whole Hog Barbecue Plate$16.50
Fried Chicken$10.00
SLICED!! Brisket Sandwich$13.00
pickled cucumbers, shaved red onion
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
boneless thigh, old bay aioli, pickled onion, served on a buttered potato bun
The Family Combo - Feeds 4$60.00
Choice of Whole Hog Barbecue or Smoked Buttermilk Fried Chicken Dinner for Four: 2 pounds (2 packed pints + 4 buns) of barbecue or 4 fried chicken quarters (white meat) served with slaw, cornbread and 2 pints of sides - feeds 4
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1647 Cole Mill Rd.

Durham NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
