Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

Modern corner restaurant featuring southern picnic fare like our Crawfish Boil HOT Fried Chicken.

HAMBURGERS

741 State Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (274 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttermilk Biscuit$3.00
with warm salted butter
Famous HOT Fried Chicken Sandwich
all-natural dark meat, mirliton dill pickles, & lemony miso mayo
Mild White Meat Tenders
mild crawfish boil spiced batter, served with Picnic honey mustard vinaigrette
The Picnic Salad$13.00
mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, garlic marinated tomatoes, chopped egg, smoked onions, crunchy croutons & Picnic honey mustard vinaigrette
add a hot chicken thigh if you're feeling hungry!
Boudin Egg Rolls$9.00
choice of white BBQ sauce or pepper jelly
Smoked Chicken Club$14.00
all-natural white meat chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, smoked onions, Picnic honey mustard, Provolone & American cheese
Crispy Fingerling Potatoes$6.00
crawfish boiled, smashed & fried with lemony miso mayo
Crab & Corn Beignets$11.00
served with Noni's Kitchen pepper jelly
Famous HOT Fried Chicken Thighs
all-natural dark meat, mirliton dill pickles, lemony miso mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

741 State Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Secret Birria | Hairy Dog

No reviews yet

if you know, you know

Saba

No reviews yet

Modern Israeli cuisine from chef Alon Shaya

Saba Catering - NEW

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MISA DA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

