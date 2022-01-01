Go
Naomi Seifter (Picnik | Founder) opened our first Picnik location in Austin, TX in 2013 out of a 150 sq. ft. food trailer. Her mission was to create a restaurant that showed her guests that eating better-for-you foods can be a fun, exciting and flavorful experience. She was motivated to open Picnik because accessibility to readily available gluten-free options was nearly impossible to come by and she wanted to “shift the paradigm of food everywhere.” Her menu was focused on better-for-you comfort foods, paleo-inspired recipes and her specialty butter coffee menu. Due to the positive response of the local community, she opened the Burnet Rd. restaurant location in 2016 as a farm-to-table concept with offerings for coffee hour, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

4801 Burnet Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)

Popular Items

Bone Broth
Chicken bone broth, Himalayan sea salt.
Chicken Fried Chicken$22.00
Pasture-raised . house bacon gravy . crispy potatoes . seasonal vegetable
*contains egg, dairy, nightshades
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$19.00
pasture-raised . rice tempura . scratch sesame seed bun . habañero honey . chipotle aioli . crispy potatoes
*contains egg, nightshades, sesame
Grab + Go Sausage Taco$5.00
Pastured egg, grass-fed beef sausage
Mayan Mocha (MAY)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, mesquite, lucuma, maca, cordyceps mushroom, cayenne, coconut sugar, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Cashew Queso$11.00
cashew creme . chile . salsa verde
*contains nuts
Chicken Tenders$14.00
tempura . honey-mustard
*contains egg, rice
Harvest Hash$17.00
grass-fed sausage . sweet potato . apple . maple . vital farms egg
*contains nuts, egg
Picnik Cobb$20.00
crispy chicken . avocado . heirloom tomato . raw bleu cheese . bacon . egg . kale . green goddess
*contains egg, nightshades
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4801 Burnet Rd

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

