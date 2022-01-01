Go
Naomi Seifter (Picnik | Founder) opened our first Picnik location in Austin, TX in 2013 out of a 150 sq. ft. food trailer. Her mission was to create a restaurant that showed her guests that eating better-for-you foods can be a fun, exciting and flavorful experience. She was motivated to open Picnik because accessibility to readily available gluten-free options was nearly impossible to come by and she wanted to “shift the paradigm of food everywhere.” Her menu was focused on better-for-you comfort foods, paleo-inspired recipes and her specialty butter coffee menu. Due to the positive response of the local community, she opened the Burnet Rd. restaurant location in 2016 as a farm-to-table concept with offerings for coffee hour, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

SMOOTHIES

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)

Popular Items

Cappuccino (CAP)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Pumpkin Spiced Latte (PSL)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, cinnamon, nutmeg,
ginger, allspice, clove, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Bone Broth
Chicken bone broth, Himalayan sea salt
Butter Bone Broth
Chicken bone broth, grass-fed butter, MCT oil and Himalayan salt.
Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Grass-fed Beef Breakfast Taco$5.00
Grass-fed beef breakfast sausage . pastured eggs . almond flour tortilla
*This menu item cannot be modified
**almond flour contains nuts
Seasonal Muffin$3.00
fresh baked seasonal muffin - light, fluffy and sweet! gluten, grain and refined sugar-free
Mayan Mocha (MAY)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, mesquite, lucuma, maca, cordyceps mushroom, cayenne, coconut sugar, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Heritage Bacon Breakfast Taco$5.00
sugar-free bacon . pastured eggs . almond flour
*This menu item cannot be modified
**almond flour contains nuts
Plain + Simple (BC)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

