Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

Fresh, Delicious and made when you order. Picnikins has provided high quality food and service for more than 30 years!

SOUPS

6901 Blanco Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemon Bar$2.50
Brownie$2.50
Picnikins Chicken Club$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled red onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and mustard.
Southwestern Chicken$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, roasted poblano peppers, tomato and chipotle aioli
Pelegrino$5.00
Lemon Posset$5.00
Southwestern Burger$11.00
Angus Beef, Pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers, tomato and chipotle aioli.
Classic Hamburger$10.50
Classic Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard
Picnikins Cheese Steak$11.50
Thinly sliced prime beef, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, cherry peppers and mayonnaise
Bottled Water$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6901 Blanco Rd

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
