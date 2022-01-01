Go
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

Picnikins has provided high quality food and service for more than 30 years!

5811 University Heights Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ultimate$10.00
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, sprouts, mayonnaise and cream cheese
Soup & Salad Combo$10.50
Pair your favorite soup with a selection of our Gourmet Salads
Salad & Sandwich Combo$10.50
Enjoy the perfect meal with a sandwich and salad pairing!
Cheeseburger$9.50
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard
House Chips$1.50
House made potato chips
Bowl Poblano$7.50
Creamy and delicious, an 16oz portion of our signature soup
Vermont Salad$10.00
Field greens, crisp apples, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, feta cheese and our Vermont maple dressing
Cup Poblano$4.50
Creamy and delicious, an 8 oz portion of our signature soup
Soup & Sandwich Combo$9.00
Pair your favorite Picnikins Soup and Sandwich
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, roasted poblano peppers, tomato and chipotle aioli.
Location

5811 University Heights Blvd

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

