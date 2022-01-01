Pico Los Alamos

Full of Life Flatbread

We arrived in Los Alamos in 2003: headstrong and humble (although I am certain there were a few that deemed us arrogant). The Master Plan

was to build a restaurant that could become very good: in the middle of nowhere - to create a destination for diners. We started with the Oven.

The Hearth. 22 tons of local stone and sand. It was the 2nd thing we did after knocking down a big stubborn wall and figuring out power. The

Oven, the Hearth sits in the center of the dining room because it is the provider of good food. When and where we can we utilize this oven to

prepare our foods. Accumulated mass-heat, floor heat, smoke, air-temperature and just good ole ancient fire: this is in all the foods here. All the

foods that need it.

