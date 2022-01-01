Go
Pico Los Alamos

Pico was founded in 2016 by winemaker Will Henry and restaurateur Kali Kopley as a destination for eclectic California cuisine, with influences from Europe, Asia, and the American South. In 2020 they were joined by Chef John Wayne Formica. Our mission is to create innovative food from local ingredients, carefully sourced from farmers who are committed to sustainable, organic, and humane practices. We select wines to pair with our food that follow similar ethical guidelines, with a bias towards, small, hand-crafted wines that express a sense of place.

HAND-CUT FRIES$7.00
Cut Fresh & Fried To Order, Parsley, Salt & Served with Heinz Ketchup, Fresh Garlic Aioli
CENTRAL COAST GREENS$16.00
Baby Gem Lettuce, Pistachio, Grapefruit, Carrot Tops, Fennel Crystals, Sea Salt, Sherry Shallot Vin.
ROAST BONE MARROW TACO$16.00
Roast Bone Marrow Pipe Bone topped with Hanger Steak Asada, Cilantro, Onion, Savory Tomato Jam, Grilled Lime, Tortillas
CURRY YOGURT ROAST CHICKEN$25.00
Yogurt & Orange Curry Marinated Roast Marys Airline Deboned 1/2 Chicken, Red Lentil Spiced Dhal, Pickled Kohlrabi Slaw with Red Onion, Carrots
CRISPY VIET BRUSSELS$18.00
Garden Herbs, Carrot, Red Onion, Cabbage, Chilis, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Fried Shallot, Garlic & Chili Agrodolce
HANGER STEAK$43.00
6oz Grass Fed & Carrot Finished Beef From Santa Carota Farm in Bakersfield, Hand Cut Chimichurri, House Made Fries
HIPPIE (V) BURGER$19.00
All Vegan! Lettuce Wrap Bun, Pico's "Possible" Grilled Patty, Cheddar, Babe Farm Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, House Made Fries
TOSTONES$9.00
Smashed & Crispy Fried Plantain, Spicy Mayo, Sea Salt
PICO BURGER$21.00
10oz 80/20 Ground Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Grilled Balsamic Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Garlic, Aioli, 3 yr Aged Wisconsin Cheddar, House Made Fries
DINNER FOR 2 SPECIAL$35.00
Restaurant Week Special Jan. 19 - 31st
2x Belly Burgers
1x Choice of Side: sweet potato fries, hand-cut fries, chopped salad
1x Lava Cake
Add On Wine Pairing:
1x Lumen Grenache 2016 for $30
Location

458 BELL STREET

LOS ALAMOS CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Los Alamos Depot Bar

Full of Life Flatbread

We arrived in Los Alamos in 2003: headstrong and humble (although I am certain there were a few that deemed us arrogant). The Master Plan
was to build a restaurant that could become very good: in the middle of nowhere - to create a destination for diners. We started with the Oven.
The Hearth. 22 tons of local stone and sand. It was the 2nd thing we did after knocking down a big stubborn wall and figuring out power. The
Oven, the Hearth sits in the center of the dining room because it is the provider of good food. When and where we can we utilize this oven to
prepare our foods. Accumulated mass-heat, floor heat, smoke, air-temperature and just good ole ancient fire: this is in all the foods here. All the
foods that need it.

Plenty on Bell

The Maker’s Son

