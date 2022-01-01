Pico Rivera restaurants you'll love

Pico Rivera restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Burger
Burgers
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Pico Rivera restaurants

Alondras image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Alondras

8746 Washington Blvd, Pico Rivera

Avg 4.8 (499 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16" The Godfather$27.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham and Italian sausage
6 - Wing Combo$15.00
served with fries, carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
12 Wings$19.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
More about Alondras
Banner pic

 

Culichi Town

9333 Slauson Ave, Pico Rivera

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Culichi Town
Restaurant banner

 

Mariscos Las Sirenas

9040 Slauson avenue, Pico Rivera

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mariscos Las Sirenas
Mariscos Choix - Pico image

 

Mariscos Choix - Pico

4233 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mariscos Choix - Pico
