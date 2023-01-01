Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Pico Rivera

Go
Pico Rivera restaurants
Toast

Pico Rivera restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Zapien's Salsa Grill & Taqueria

6702 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, topped with rice, tomatoes, grilled chicken, guacamole, sour cream, queso ranchero and tortilla crisps. Add carne asada at an additional cost
JT's Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
This is my good friend, Jerry Turner’s, go to so we had to put his name on it!
Romaine lettuce topped with sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and grilled breast of chicken topped with tortilla crisps. Add carne asada at an additional cost
More about Zapien's Salsa Grill & Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Zarios Fresh Stop - Pico Rivera

9325 Whittier Blvd, Pico Rivera

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$7.55
More about Zarios Fresh Stop - Pico Rivera

Browse other tasty dishes in Pico Rivera

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Pico Rivera to explore

Whittier

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Downey

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (204 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston