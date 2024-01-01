Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera restaurants
Pico Rivera restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Yume Sushi

6730 Rosemead BLVD, Pico Rivera

No reviews yet
Takeout
SEAWEED CUCUMBER SALAD$9.00
More about Yume Sushi
Zarios Fresh Stop - Pico Rivera

9325 Whittier Blvd, Pico Rivera

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Kale Salad$7.50
Want a salad that's light, yet filling? Look no further than our Cucumber Kale Salad! With crisp cucumber, hearty kale, zesty red onion, sweet corn, and juicy cherry tomatoes, all tossed in a tangy Italian dressing, this salad is a perfect side dish or light meal that's sure to satisfy.
More about Zarios Fresh Stop - Pico Rivera

