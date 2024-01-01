Cucumber salad in Pico Rivera
Zarios Fresh Stop - Pico Rivera
9325 Whittier Blvd, Pico Rivera
|Cucumber Kale Salad
|$7.50
Want a salad that's light, yet filling? Look no further than our Cucumber Kale Salad! With crisp cucumber, hearty kale, zesty red onion, sweet corn, and juicy cherry tomatoes, all tossed in a tangy Italian dressing, this salad is a perfect side dish or light meal that's sure to satisfy.