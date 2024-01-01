Turkey clubs in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Servicio Profesional de Antojitos Mexicanos: "¿Que Se Le Antoja?"
Servicio Profesional de Antojitos Mexicanos: "¿Que Se Le Antoja?"
8524 Whittier Blvd,, Pico Rivera
|Torta de Pavo (Turkey Sandwich)
|$8.75
Pan Telera poco tostado con Mayonesa, Jamón de Pavo, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Aguacate, y Queso Americano.
[Lightly toasted Telera Bread with Mayonnaise, Turkey Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, and American Cheese.]
More about Zarios Fresh Stop - Pico Rivera
Zarios Fresh Stop - Pico Rivera
9325 Whittier Blvd, Pico Rivera
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.00
Looking for a satisfying and delicious lunch option? Look no further than our Turkey Sandwich! Made with fresh, high-quality turkey, chipotle aioli, juicy tomato slices, crunchy red onion, and a bed of fresh spinach and romaine lettuce, all piled high on your choice of Multi-Grain, Wheat, or Sourdough bread. Topped off with melty provolone cheese, this sandwich is the perfect balance of spicy and savory. Healthy, Fast, Guilt Free - that's the Zarios Fresh Stop way!