Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Pico Rivera

Go
Pico Rivera restaurants
Toast

Pico Rivera restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Servicio Profesional de Antojitos Mexicanos: "¿Que Se Le Antoja?"

8524 Whittier Blvd,, Pico Rivera

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta de Pavo (Turkey Sandwich)$8.75
Pan Telera poco tostado con Mayonesa, Jamón de Pavo, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Aguacate, y Queso Americano.
[Lightly toasted Telera Bread with Mayonnaise, Turkey Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, and American Cheese.]
More about Servicio Profesional de Antojitos Mexicanos: "¿Que Se Le Antoja?"
Item pic

 

Zarios Fresh Stop - Pico Rivera

9325 Whittier Blvd, Pico Rivera

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Looking for a satisfying and delicious lunch option? Look no further than our Turkey Sandwich! Made with fresh, high-quality turkey, chipotle aioli, juicy tomato slices, crunchy red onion, and a bed of fresh spinach and romaine lettuce, all piled high on your choice of Multi-Grain, Wheat, or Sourdough bread. Topped off with melty provolone cheese, this sandwich is the perfect balance of spicy and savory. Healthy, Fast, Guilt Free - that's the Zarios Fresh Stop way!
More about Zarios Fresh Stop - Pico Rivera

Browse other tasty dishes in Pico Rivera

Tortas

Map

More near Pico Rivera to explore

Downey

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (15 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1269 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston