Go
Toast

Pie Bar - Phinney

Come in and enjoy!

7402 Greenwood Ave N

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

7402 Greenwood Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joli

No reviews yet

Offering TO-GO Food and Drinks!! Full cocktail menu and our list of 250+ gins are available. Try one of our curated Gin flights in the comfort of your own home!

Mainstay Provisions

No reviews yet

An all day cafe and specialty market.

The Chicken Supply

No reviews yet

Filipino Fried Chicken + stuff. Casual quick service family neighborhood restaurant.

Red Mill Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston