Go
Toast

Pie Bar - Pie Truck #1

Come in and enjoy!

6402 Lake Washington Blvd NE

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

6402 Lake Washington Blvd NE

Kirkland WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

COMO

No reviews yet

Handmade pasta, pizza & seasonal antipasti

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Ivar's Seafood Bar in Kirkland, WA

Le Grand Bistro Americain

No reviews yet

Le Grand has a casual fine-dining atmosphere that invites you to relax and enjoy the sweeping views of Lake Washington and the Olympic Mountains beyond, or enjoy our sensational food from the comfort of your own home.
As 5-time winner of 'Best French Food' and multi-time winner of 'Best Outdoor Dining' and 'Best Bartenders', Le Grand is sure to provide an exceptional backdrop to any occasion, in-restaurant or at home.
Enjoy the freshest local seafood, prime steaks and French classics, all prepared with a signature French Flair.

Dough Zone - Kirkland Urban

No reviews yet

Dough Zone Dumpling House was established in Seattle in 2014. The motivation behind the creation of Dough Zone was a desire to bring traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. We specialize in authentic Chinese buns like Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings), and a variety of distinct, regional Chinese noodles.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston