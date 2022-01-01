Go
Toast

Pie Eyed Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1111 W Chicago Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings (8)$8.00
18" Thin Crust (Large)$19.75
Diet Coke Can$2.00
Pepperoni Slice$4.92
14" Thin Crust (Small)$15.75
Cheese Fries$3.25
Seasoned Fries$3.00
16" Thin Crust (Medium)$17.75
Tossed Chicken Strips$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks$5.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1111 W Chicago Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mixteco Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Provare

No reviews yet

Be Ready To Try

Passion House Coffee

No reviews yet

Coffee + Music + Love

Azul

No reviews yet

Latin-inspired seafood along the Chicago River!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston