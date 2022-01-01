Go
Pie Guys Pizzeria

Using the finest ingredients possible to form our own style of pizza. From our homemade sauce consisting of both San Marzano and Italian imported tomatoes to our vegan-friendly hand-tossed dough. Topping it all off with our own fresh mozzarella and pecorino romano blend cheese. We strive to create a fresh and delicious slice of pie that sets us apart from any other slice you have tried before. Produced and served to you from the hands of local hometown men striving to serve the community around them the best they can, and what way is better to do so than with some flavorful slices of pies!

71 New Hampshire Highway 104

Popular Items

Steak and Cheese
Alfredo Sauce, Shaved Steak,
Caramelized Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
Premium Pepperoni$18.99
Real Beef Pepperoni, Home Made Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella
Cheese$15.99
Homemade Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh Veggie
Home Made Sauce, Onion, Tomato, Peppers,
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.99
Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken$23.99
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese
Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks$9.99
White$16.99
Garlic, Olive Oil, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken$23.99
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
Doughy Cinnamon Bites$9.99
16 Doughy Cinnamon Bites with a side of frosting.
Location

71 New Hampshire Highway 104

Meredith NH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
