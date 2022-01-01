Go
Toast

Latin Quarters

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

80 BROADWAY • $$

Avg 4.1 (78 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella PIZZA
MARGHERITA PIZZA
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$13.00
WAFFLE FRIES$6.00
1 CRAB CAKE$7.00
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
A SIDE OF FRIES
WINGS
MAC DADDY BURGER$15.00
MAC N CHEESE PIZZA
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

80 BROADWAY

NORWICH CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

G.O.A.T.S. Greatest Of All Time Sportscenter, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Stella Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Italian pizzeria, pasta dishes, grinders, gourmet italian.

Olde Tymes

No reviews yet

Family Restaurant serving Breakfast, Lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Over 30 years serving Norwich area residents the best in olde-fashioned country cooking with a southern influence

Stella's Bakery & Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston