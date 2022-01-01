Go
Pie in the Sky Pie Co.

Pie in the Sky Pie Co is a place to relax, reflect, work, laugh and of course, eat pie! We look forward to seeing you soon!

3600 North Loop 336 West

Popular Items

BLTA$9.50
Comfort food at its best! Bacon piled on toasted white or wheat bread with avocado & paprika mayo.
9" Coconut Cream$19.99
Chicken Salad$9.50
Made fresh here every morning! Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant or a bed of lettuce.
Kicked Up French Toast$9.50
Pie in the Sky's version of French toast.
Made with thick sliced Challah bread, dipped in French toast batter with cinnamon & vanilla, layered with cream cheese, & topped with berries, whipped cream & powdered sugar.
Tuna Salad$9.00
Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant, or a bed of lettuce.
Side of Bacon$3.50
Cake Ball$1.99
9" Apple Streusel$18.99
9" Chocolate Silk$18.99
Lime Cilantro Chicken$10.50
Char-grilled chicken breast with our creamy cilantro dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a wheat bun. Served with your choice of a side.
Location

Conroe TX

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
