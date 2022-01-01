Go
Pie-O-Mine & Greens

Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.

PIZZA • SALADS

4414 SW College Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (296 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Small$10.49
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
Create your own Large Pizza$20.99
Create Your Own Small Pizza$11.49
Caesar Salad Small$7.99
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing
Create Your Own Small Salad$8.99
Classic Large$17.99
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
Margherita Small$10.49
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomatoes
BBQ Chicken Small$11.49
BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, chicken, and bacon
Create Your Own Large Salad$10.99
Cheese Small$9.49
Red sauce and shredded mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4414 SW College Road

Ocala FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
