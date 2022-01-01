Go
Pie-O-Mine - Greens

Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.

9430 Transit Rd.

Popular Items

Cheese Small$9.29
Red sauce and shredded mozzarella
Classic Large$18.29
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
CYO Large Pizza$20.69
10 Wings$15.59
Create Your Own Sm Salad$8.39
Create Your Own Large$10.75
BBQ Chicken Small$11.39
BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, chicken, and bacon
Create Your Own Small Pizza$11.39
Cheese Large$16.39
Red sauce and shredded mozzarella
Classic Small$10.39
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
Location

E. Amherst NY

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
