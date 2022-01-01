Go
Pie-O-Mine & Greens

Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.

3439 West Brainard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Small$10.10
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
Cheese Large$16.16
Red sauce and shredded mozzarella
Meat Lovers Small$12.22
Red sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and shredded mozzarella
Create Your Own Small Pizza$11.11
10 Wings$15.99
Classic Large$18.18
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
Create your own Large Pizza$20.40
Cheese Small$8.88
Red sauce and shredded mozzarella
Sm Create Your Own Salad$8.88
Create Your Own Large$11.11
Location

3439 West Brainard

Woodmere OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

