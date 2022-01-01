Go
Toast

Pie Society Pizza

At Glendale's only locally owned independent pizzeria you will find fresh dough & sauce, made from scratch daily topped with premium whole milk mozzarella!

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS

4615 E Mississippi Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1076 reviews)

Popular Items

The Mir Park$6.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Jalapeños & Mozzarella
Canada Dry$1.29
Lemonade$1.29
14" Cherry St$18.99
Buffalo Chicken, American Bacon, Onions, Fresh Garlic, Blue Cheese Drizzle
Root Beer$1.29
Pepperoni Rolls$8.99
Garland Park$6.99
Lettuce, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
14" Base Cheese$12.99
Linguini$5.99
Sprite$1.29
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

4615 E Mississippi Ave

Denver CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ViVi Pho

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dr Proctors Lounge

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Platform T

No reviews yet

Platform T was created where strangers can become friends and faraway places are a sip away.
We don't make you slog through a litany of teas by origin or type. This is a tea lounge not an apothecary. More time sipping, less time searching. Your best sipping experience begins by selecting from six easy-to-understand tea flavor categories.

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

No reviews yet

Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. Proud and humbled to be serving Colorado Diner favorites for over 90 years!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston