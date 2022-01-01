Go
Toast

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

Thank you for choosing Pie Tap. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on pie-tap.com.
When you arrive, please go to the Pie on the Fly Pickup area. Locate your order on the Pie on the Fly shelf, confirm your name, check your order, and enjoy. If you have any questions or need help, please ask any available Pie Tap staff.

1900 Preston Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1900 Preston Road

Plano TX

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0064

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Red Hot & Blue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mexican Bar Company

No reviews yet

Texas-born Mexican Bar Company (MBC) offers the full scope of Mexican cuisine; handmade corn tortilla tacos, freshly prepared ceviches, guacamoles, salsas, and an exceptional selection of regional dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston