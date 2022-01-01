Pie Town Barre
enjoy!
2 Common St
Location
2 Common St
Barre MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ladd's Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
KRO's on the Common
Come & Eat
Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q & Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
King Phillip Restaurant - Phillipston
Come in and enjoy!