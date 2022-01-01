Go
Pie + Vine

Featuring the oldest style of cookery around: wood-fueled. Our menu is influenced by regional traditions of Italy and the flavors of the West Coast. Each day is dedicated to making the basics from scratch; pastas, breads, stocks and sauces. In 2015, we planted a 1 acre vineyard to produce homegrown wines to be exclusively enjoyed by our guests - Salute!

358 E Main St • $$

Popular Items

Roasted Brussels Sprouts$8.95
Chicken Parmesan$19.95
This classic is served over linguine, 2 pieces of focaccia
12" Margherita$16.50
Whole milk mozzarella, red sauce, torn organic basil.
12" Tre$17.75
Italian sausage, castelvetrano olives, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, red sauce
Risotto$18.00
Arborio rice, parmesan, lemon zest, oven roasted brussels sprouts, 2 pieces of focaccia
Caesar Salad$10.95
Whole leaf romaine, parmesan, hand-cut croutons, house-made caesar dressing served on the side.
*contains anchovy
Mushroom Fettuccini$17.95
Alfredo sauce, cremini mushrooms, truffle oil, 2 pieces of focaccia
12" Pepperoni$17.50
All-natural pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, red sauce.
Crispy Calamari$13.50
Served with marinara.
Wood Fired Artichoke$12.00
Split and roasted with olive oil, served with garlic aioli.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

358 E Main St

Ashland OR

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
