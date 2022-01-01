Pie + Vine
Featuring the oldest style of cookery around: wood-fueled. Our menu is influenced by regional traditions of Italy and the flavors of the West Coast. Each day is dedicated to making the basics from scratch; pastas, breads, stocks and sauces. In 2015, we planted a 1 acre vineyard to produce homegrown wines to be exclusively enjoyed by our guests - Salute!
PIZZA • PASTA
358 E Main St • $$
Location
358 E Main St
Ashland OR
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
