Piece of Meat
Piece of Meat is old world style butcher shop and restaurant. Sourcing high quality sustainably raised hormone and antibiotic free animals
BBQ
3301 Bienville St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3301 Bienville St
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Domenica
Pizza Domenica serves wood-fired pizza alongside a selection of antipasti, salad, desserts and craft drinks.
Mayhew Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Neyow's Creole Cafe
Enjoy!
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @monkeymonkeynola