Piece of Meat

Piece of Meat is old world style butcher shop and restaurant. Sourcing high quality sustainably raised hormone and antibiotic free animals

BBQ

3301 Bienville St • $$

Popular Items

Country Bowl$16.00
House smoked boudin, creamy grits, collard greens, fried egg
Bologna$13.75
Thick sliced house made bologna, provolone, BBQ sauce, fried onions, lettuce. mayo, on an onion bun
Steak Sando$15.00
Medium rare prime roast beef, balsamic onions, Roasted red pepper aioli, Everything bagel
Pastrami$15.25
1000 island, thin sliced pastrami, havarti, cole slaw, hot pressed on rye
Brisket$15.95
Slow smoked all natural prime brisket, horseradish aioli, pickled red onions on a bun
Wedge Salad$11.50
quarter head of ice burg, house cured bacon, green onions, blue cheese, crispy fried onions, cherry tomato, house blue cheese dressing
Boudin Egg Roll$9.50
House-made boudin, pepper jack, w/ sriracha aioli
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
House smoked chicken salad, blueberry BBQ sauce, mayo, lettuce, red onion,
Brussel sprouts$7.00
sweet and spicy glazed sprouts
Kale Salad$12.00
Shaved kale, butter lettuce, shaved radish, red onion, orange, dill buttermilk dressing
Location

3301 Bienville St

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
