Go
Toast

Pie Chicks

Closed for the season. See you in the Spring!

PASTRY

395 State Rd.

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Qt. Veggie Chili$16.00
Our homemade vegan chili served with a hunk of our sourdough bread. Add cheddar and sour cream for a real treat!
9" Pie$30.00
Deliciously tender and flaky crust generously filled with an abundance of tart fruit. Our signature product is just like Grandma’s, only better. Like everything we make—it tastes better when it’s shared! Approximately 8 servings. Flavors change daily.
Holiday Grab Bag$16.00
Make Santa and everyone else in your home happy with this lovely assortment of Chrissy's favorite holiday cookies!
6" Mushroom Pot Pie$12.00
Rustic Baguette$8.00
When you can't get to Paris, you can come to us! This pain l'ancienne is made using the Gosselin technique. Crunchy exterior, soft interior filled with holes to catch all that wonderful butter...we use our own baguettes for our sandwiches. But they're perfect alone, on a cheese board or for toast points! Come early--these sell out!
Pie Bites$5.00
Love our crust? Yeah, so do we. These are the beautiful trimmings left when we make our pies…why waste them when they’re just as delicious? Rolled in cinnamon sugar and bagged for a perfect little treat any time of the day! Warning—highly addictive.
6" Chicken Pot Pie$12.00
9" GF pie$34.00
Our motto? If you can tell it’s gluten-free we won’t sell it. Just as great as our original pie, but zero gluten with a sweet and crunchy oat crumble topping. We dare you to taste test it yourself! As flavors change daily please call the shop for more information.
9" Quiche$30.00
Served for brunch with friends or for dinner with a side salad our Quiche is built to please! Mushroom Onion Cheddar, Spinach Ricotta, and Farmer's Market (surprise! we use what's fresh and available)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

395 State Rd.

Vineyard Haven MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

No trip to the island would be complete without sampling our famous from-scratch pasties, desserts, cookies, pies, and cakes. The Cafe also specializes in fresh sandwiches on homemade breads, soups, salads, and more. Don’t forget to ask about our stunning Wedding, Birthday, and custom cake offerings.

Little House Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wolf's Den Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beach Road

No reviews yet

Down Island | Inspired By The Sea Beach Road is an inviting contemporary canteen with a stunning view of Lagoon Pond located in the harbor town of Vineyard Haven on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. Our interiors were inspired by the historic maritime industry of our neighboring shipyards. Get tempted by our unique cocktails, craft beers and lovely wines. Our seasonally focused menu has an emphasis on seafood and a fresh take on New England cuisine. Everything is house-made and lovingly prepared by Chef Frank Williams, Baker Leslie Hewson and their dedicated talented teams. We are committed to supporting our local food shed and sourcing from regional fishermen, farmers and food artisans.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston