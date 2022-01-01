Go
Piedras Calientes Bistro

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

21-A Main St • $

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl$12.75
Citrus marniated beef grilled with your choice of fillings and toppings served in a bowl.
Enchiladas
Chicken Wings
6 pieces of chicken wings with your choice of sauce
Tortilla Chips with A Sauce/Side
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Shredded jack and cheddar cheeses in a flour tortilla with your choice of toppings
Chicken Al Pastor Burrito$10.95
Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machined, sliced and combined with your choice of fillings and wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla
Chicken Al Pastor Tacos (3)$10.95
Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and toppings
Cheeseburger$8.99
An 8-oz beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and tangy mustard
Chicken Al Pastor Burrito Bowl$10.95
Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine served in a bowl with your choice of toppings and fillings
Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Burrito Bowl$13.50
Chipotle and lime marinated shrimp with your choice of fillings and toppings served in a bowl
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

21-A Main St

Reisterstown MD

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
