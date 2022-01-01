Go
Pielands

A neighborhood pizza, sub, and slice joint in the heart of Virginia Highland.

1021 Virginia Ave NE

Popular Items

Piedmont Pep$28.00
16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices.
Spicy diavolo sauce, mozzarella, and loaded with perfectly crisped pepperoni.
Add up to 4 toppings for an additional charge.
Garlic Knot$1.50
Toasted dough knot brushed in fresh garlic butter, dusted with pecorino cheese, and served warm with a side or marinara.
Classic Pepperoni 16"$24.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
8 slices.
Add up to 4 toppings for an additional charge.
Classic Round 16"$20.00
Homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella.
8 slices.
Add up to 5 toppings for an additional charge.
Classic White 16"$22.00
Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, parmigiano, EVOO, finished with house-pulled fresh mozzarella and parsley.
8 slices.
Add up to 3 additional toppings for an additional charge.
Side Salad$6.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, roma tomatoes, diced cucumber with house made white balsamic vinaigrette.
Farmer's Market 16"$27.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, sweet cherry peppers, ricotta cheese, finished with arugula tossed in EVOO.
8 slices.
No additions to this pizza, please.
Noni Style$28.00
16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices.
Just like Billy's Grandma "Noni" used to make.
Homemade marinara, mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVOO, finished with house pulled fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
Add up to 3 additional toppings for an additional charge.
Chopped Salad$13.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, chopped salami, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, diced cucumber, pickled red onion, sweet cherry peppers, kalamata olives, croutons with house made white balsamic vinaigrette.
Italian Stallion 16"$28.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
8 slices.
Add 1 additional toppings for an additional charge.
Location

1021 Virginia Ave NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

