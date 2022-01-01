Go
Piemonte

Piemonte Pizza & Grill offers takeout and delivery to Providence, RI. Piemonte Pizza & Grill is a cornerstone in the Providence community and has been recognized for its outstanding Pizza cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff.
Our Pizza restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

114 Doyle Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)

Popular Items

Homemade Eggplant Parmesan Pasta$12.99
Breaded eggplant stacked, mozzarella and Basil, Parmesan cheese and tomato sauce, baked and served over choice of Pasta.
12 oz Orange$1.25
Taste the Feeling
12 oz Ginger Ale$1.25
Taste the Feeling
12 oz Diet Coke$1.25
Taste the Feeling
2 Liter Sprite$3.50
Taste the Feeling
Homemade Meatball Parmesan Pasta$13.99
Homemade Italian meatballs, mozzarella cheese, Parmigiana cheese, basil and tomatoes sauce.
12 oz Sprite$1.25
Taste the Feeling
12 oz Coke$1.25
Taste the Feeling
2 Liter Coke$3.50
Taste the Feeling
2 Liter Ginger Ale$3.50
Taste the Feeling
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

114 Doyle Ave

Providence RI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
