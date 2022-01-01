Piemonte
Piemonte Pizza & Grill offers takeout and delivery to Providence, RI. Piemonte Pizza & Grill is a cornerstone in the Providence community and has been recognized for its outstanding Pizza cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff.
Our Pizza restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
114 Doyle Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
114 Doyle Ave
Providence RI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Francesco's Pizza
Home of the General Tso's Pizza & Mama Mia's Famous Meatballs !
Wings Over
Come on in and enjoy!
KG Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
Pizzico Oyster Bar
Spacious, chic and welcoming. Serving the freshest local seafood, meets and produce.