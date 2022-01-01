Go
Pieology 8141 image
Pizza

Pieology 8141

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

508 W. Trenton Road

Edinburg, TX 78539

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

508 W. Trenton Road, Edinburg TX 78539

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Texas Card House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JuiceUs Edinburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Palenque

No reviews yet

Casa Palenque

Barrel House Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Come for dinner...stay for drinks

Pieology 8141

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston