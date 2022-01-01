Go
Toast

Pieology 8147

Come on in and enjoy!

1318 George Dieter Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95

Location

1318 George Dieter Dr.

El Paso TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bonny’s Cafe

No reviews yet

Authentic Super Wraps

Basico Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Desert Oak Barbecue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dirty Daqs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Boozy Slushies, Shooters, & Bites!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston