Go
Toast

Pieology 8127

Welcome

151 HEKILI STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95

Location

151 HEKILI STREET

Kailua HI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

No reviews yet

Kalapawai is an iconic brand and a family business built from a historic site and paying homage to our plantation-era, corner-store heritage. Serving a range of café favorites from coffee and sandwiches to sirloin and wine, each of our three locations offers a distinct experience shaped by and for our island neighbors.

The Food Company

No reviews yet

Now located in Boardriders Bar & Grill at 201-A Hamakua Drive

D'vine Kailua Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lanikai Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Island Inspired craft beer and Valentina's Pizza.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston