Pieology 8158

Zia's Caffe

Zia’s Caffe has been bringing fine Italian & European inspired cuisine with a fun family atmosphere to the Windward side of Oahu since 1998.

We are a full service & family friendly restaurant located at the busy corner of Likelike Hwy and Kam Hwy in Kaneohe specializing in delicious Italian inspired cuisine that has something for everyone from hearty lasagna and ravioli to the most delicious salads and fish. Zia’s also has a full liquor license and offer a range of beers, wines and cocktails.

Open daily for lunch and dinner. from 11:00 am to 8:30 pm

to peruse our savory menus, and take advantage of our catering services for your next party.


