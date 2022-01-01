Pizza
Pieology 8148
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
1400 E EXPRESSWAY 83
MCALLEN, TX 78503
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1400 E EXPRESSWAY 83, MCALLEN TX 78503
Nearby restaurants
El Zorro Snacks & Micheladas
Come in and enjoy!
Toucan Lounge
The Toucan Lounge is a Sports Bar located in the center of McAllen, Texas. We have been serving cold beer since 1991.
Las Pupusas del Itacate (EL ITACATE)
Hi Gallitos! We are delighted to have you!
Palenque Group
Casa Palenque