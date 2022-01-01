Go
Pieology 8131 image
Burgers

Pieology 8131

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

98-1005 Moanalua Rd.

Aeia, HI 96701

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

98-1005 Moanalua Rd., Aeia HI 96701

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Hawaii Pot Pearlridge Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Hawaii Pot shabu shabu at our brand new Pearlridge location!

Fooki

No reviews yet

Come down to eat with us! May Fooki double your happiness.

Zoomy Tea

No reviews yet

Zoomy Tea offering fresh quality teas and boba!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Pieology 8131

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston