Pieology 6031

Legend Hot Chicken

Made Fresh Every Time! Legend Hot Chicken is the chicken specialist with multiple locations in Southern California. We specialize in serving delicious Nashville hot chicken with many side menus.

We are not fast food. We are fresh food! Your food is freshly made upon each order and can take up to 15-30 minutes. We also focus on fresh and high-quality ingredients. We make our own batter mix and bread the chicken in our restaurants.

