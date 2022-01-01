Pieology 8055
Come in and enjoy!
2350 Sunrise Blvd
Popular Items
Location
2350 Sunrise Blvd
Rancho Cordova CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Martin's Famous Street Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
23 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Jacks Urban Eats
Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.
Pocket Deli
Since 1986, we have been serving delicious sandwiches that are made with our secret pocket bread recipe, that is handmade and oven fresh every day.
Services
Walk-Ins Welcome
Good For Groups
Good For Kids
Take Out
Delivery
Catering