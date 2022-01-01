Go
Toast

Pieology 8144

Come on in and enjoy!

2615 S. King St., Suite 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pie$7.95
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)

Location

2615 S. King St., Suite 101

Honolulu HI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wagaya

No reviews yet

Wagaya is a homey Japanese ramen shop located in Honolulu, HI serving amazing bowls of ramen created from scratch with lot's of love.

Aloha Cafe Pineapple

No reviews yet

Cozy cafe offering organic Tradition coffee, which is locally and ethically crafted in Kailua, Oahu. Aloha Pineapple serves breakfast, lunch, and a wide variety of island-inspired drinks. In close proximity to the scenic Diamond Head trail, making it the perfect destination for your pre-hiking fuel or post-hike relaxation

Le'ahi Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and relax for a bit.

Shorefyre - Koa Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston