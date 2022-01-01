Go
Toast

PIER 22

Call us!

1200 1st Ave West

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burger$14.00
8 oz Angus beef grilled to order
New York Cheese Cake$8.00
Queens, NY cream cheese filling on a graham cracker crust with a fresh berry coulis
Atlantic Salmon$27.00
pan seared, spinach, mascarpone cream, crab, lightly crusted with vegetables and corn risotto
Bruschetta Flatbread$13.00
tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, arugula, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
New England Clam Chowder - BOWL$8.00
creamy chowder filled with fresh clams, potatoes and vegetables, served with oyster crackers
See full menu

Location

1200 1st Ave West

Bradenton FL

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oak & Stone - Bradenton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jennings Provisions

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pier 22 Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caddy's Bradenton

No reviews yet

A tropical paradise located on the Manatee River with two large tiki huts and an outdoor stage. Travel by water or land to relax in the laid back setting while enjoying a local craft beer, liquor drink or hot from the kitchen American cuisine. Not to be missed food and signature drinks specials daily. Fun for all ages with lawn games and a sand volleyball court.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston