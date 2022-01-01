Pier 27 Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
25 Roosevelt Avenue
Location
25 Roosevelt Avenue
Stonington CT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Mystic Market East
Come in and enjoy!
Mystic Depot Roasters
Sit back, relax and enjoy our craft roasted specialty coffee, fresh baked pastries and hand-crafted, made-to-order breakfast and lunch, all while set in a 1905 nostalgic, active Amtrak railroad station. We are located in beautiful Mystic Connecticut.
We pride ourselves on providing our customers with delicious, high quality food at reasonable prices... and always with a smile!
Angies Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Harbour House - Mystic
Come in and enjoy!