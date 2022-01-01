Go
Toast

Pier 52

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

52 Ferry St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (88 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

52 Ferry St

Fall River MA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Tipsy Seagull

No reviews yet

Located at the mouth of Narragansett Bay at Borden Light Marina, the Tipsy Seagull is a seasonal floating outdoor bar. Now offering take out only with option to enjoy food and beverage on the waterfront.

The Cove Restaurant & Marina

No reviews yet

Stop by The Cove Restaurant and combine New England’s freshest seafood and steaks with the most beautiful patio setting, overlooking Mount Hope Bay and the USS Massachusetts!

Juice'd Cafe - Fall River

No reviews yet

Healthy Fast Food!

Barrett's Waterfront

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Lounge in the Commonwealth Mill facing the taunton river. A beautiful atmosphere for a nice night out.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston