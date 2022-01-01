Go
Toast

Pier 76 Fish Grill

QUALITY SEAFOOD, GENUINE HOSPITALITY

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

95 Pine Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Whitefish$9.99
Parmesan Crusted Whitefish$12.95
Wild Swordfish$14.99
Bottled Water$3.50
Handcrafted Lemonade$2.75
Grilled Shrimp$13.99
Seabass (Barramundi)$13.99
Apricot Chicken Thigh$10.99
Fountain Drink$2.75
Mandarin Soda (Bottled)$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

95 Pine Ave

Long Beach CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Sevilla

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Portuguese Bend Distilling

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Michael's Downtown

No reviews yet

A Long Beach favorite since 2013, Michael's Downtown transforms the freshest locally sourced ingredients into crave-worthy Italian food for our guests to enjoy. Our menu ranges from hand-made pasta and wood-fired pizza to wholesome salads and grain bowls. It's the quality of our food, combined with the variety in our menu and our warm and casual atmosphere, that has made Michael's Downtown the go-to spot for fresh and healthy Italian food.

Big Catch Seafood House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston