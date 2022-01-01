Go
Pier Hibachi

Pier Hibachi offers your favorite hibachi cusine elevated with made from scratch sauces and tantalizing flavors! Located at The District on 46 in Spring Branch, Texas!

15000 TX-46

Popular Items

Pier Shrimp$17.50
Hibachi shrimp served with a vegetable medley and your choice of steamed rice or fried rice. Pick your favorite protein infused sauce! Teriyaki, Dragon Sauce or Katana Sauce.
Bottle Water$1.00
Gyoza$5.75
6 crispy chicken gyoza.
Egg Rolls$5.25
Two chicken and veggies egg rolls!
Location

15000 TX-46

Spring Branch TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
